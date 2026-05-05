'The situation escalated beyond control': Idaho Humane Society rescues 119 poodles - East Idaho News

ELMORE COUNTY (KIVI TV) — The Idaho Humane Society says it has taken in 119 dogs from a single Elmore County property, marking the latest in a series of large intakes tied to the same former commercial breeder.

The shelter began accepting the poodles and poodle mixes in large groups starting Feb.19, with more dogs still expected to arrive.

According to a spokesperson for IHS, the shelter had previously taken in smaller groups from the same property — 11 dogs in 2022 and another 11 in 2023 — before the situation escalated.

The organization says the number of dogs eventually “escalated beyond control” after breeding was not properly managed, including breeding within the group and with neighboring dogs.

IHS says the owners have cooperated in arranging for the dogs to be transferred into the organization’s care. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the owners have been “very cooperative with all agencies involved,” adding the animals were voluntarily surrendered and no charges will be filed at this time.

According to IHS, all of the dogs have required medical care, costing the nonprofit thousands of dollars. To manage the influx, IHS says it had to temporarily pause or reschedule other animal transfers to prioritize these dogs.

Some of the rescued animals are now in foster homes or behavior programs, as many are fearful of people, other dogs and unfamiliar environments. The shelter has also used quarantine space for dogs that may have been exposed to illness, including parvovirus. Some puppies. tragically, did not survive.

The shelter says it has also worked to spay and neuter dogs at the property to prevent additional litters.

As IHS anticipates more dogs will need care in the coming months, they urge neighbors to donate during Idaho Gives, an annual, week-long event for Idahoans to donate to local nonprofits. So far, the Idaho Humane Society has raised $36,000. Donations as part of Idaho Gives will be collected through May 7.