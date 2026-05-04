UPDATE: Young girl found alone at Rexburg playground reunited with family - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

The girl has been reunited with her family, according to the Rexburg Police Department.

“Thank you to everyone who gave us tips and helped out,” reads a social media post from police.

PREVIOUS STORY:

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a young girl found alone at a playground.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the girl was found around 10 a.m. on Monday on the playground at Mesa Falls Apartments. She has told officers that her name is “Rory.”

Officers have been trying to identify and find parents without success.

If this is your child, or if you recognize her and can help to find her parents, please reach out to dispatch at 208-372-5001.