Anglers, get ready: More than 13,000 trout headed to local lakes and ponds - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 13,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during May. Fish on!

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!

Bannock Reservoir

– 1,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the county fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond. Bear River below Oneida Dam – 2,000 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River. Make it an overnight trip and set-up camp at Red Point Campground. Ten developed sites are available on a first come, first served basis.

– 2,000 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River. Make it an overnight trip and set-up camp at Red Point Campground. Ten developed sites are available on a first come, first served basis. Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout. This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 2,200 rainbow trout. Without a doubt, this reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,900 rainbow trout. This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home. Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails. However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a “puppy pond” built just for them on the same property.

Upper Kelly Park Pond – 250 rainbow trout. This great little fishery is located in Arthur Kelly Park in Soda Springs. Access to the upper pond is via an easy ¼-mile hiking trail beginning at the parking lot. This fishery provides fun fishing for anglers of all ages in a pretty setting all summer long.

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 250 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.

Twin Lakes Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout. Located near Preston, this waterbody can provide a strong fishery even in times of drought. Besides trout, anglers can catch bluegill, largemouth bass, and yellow perch.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.