Former Chick-fil-A worker charged after allegedly refunding 800 mac and cheese orders to personal cards - East Idaho News

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A former Chick-fil-A employee is behind bars after investigators say he rang up 800 fake orders of mac and cheese trays and refunded them to his own credit cards. The scheme siphoned more than $80,000 from a Texas restaurant before he spent months dodging police.

The restaurant’s owner contacted authorities in November after noticing suspicious activity and a significant financial discrepancy, according to the Grapevine Police Department. When detectives pulled surveillance footage, they learned the suspect was Keyshun Jones, a former employee who had been fired about a month earlier.

Keyshun Jones | Grapevine Police Department

The video showed Jones slipping behind the counter without authorization and heading straight for the register, according to police. He allegedly rang up roughly 800 orders of mac and cheese trays, then immediately processed refunds for each one and directed the money back to several personal credit cards. The fraudulent transactions totaled over $80,000.

Investigators attempted to locate Jones several times, but police say he repeatedly evaded arrest. The search finally ended on April 17, when members of the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and Fort Worth police tracked him down and took him into custody.

Jones now faces charges of property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest.