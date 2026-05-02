Former Maverik employee charged after allegedly stealing hundreds in cash refunds - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A 29-year-old woman is facing multiple grand larceny charges after she allegedly stole hundreds from a Maverik gas station.

On Jan. 13, a detective with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to investigate a series of thefts at a Maverik on 110 West Ririe Highway.

Court records show the company’s asset protection team identified a possible suspect as Maria Carillo, who had already been fired from the store.

Through surveillance of the store’s cameras, the detective saw that Carillo completed a cash transaction and then issued a cash refund.

Video captured moments in which Carillo would take the cash and put it into her pockets.

Court documents say that, over a nearly month-long period from November 24 to December 22, Carillo completed various transactions totaling $759.90.

One of the returns that Carillo processed involved $109.

On Dec. 20, a coworker of Carillo confronted her about $66 in cash back that had been refunded, and she told the coworker it may be due to customers choosing the cash back option.

That same day, Carillo processed a $73.98 refund.

A warrant for Carillo’s arrest was obtained on March 27, and she was arrested on April 13.

She faces three felony counts of grand larceny and three misdemeanor counts of petit theft.

Carillo is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Trent Belnap for a preliminary hearing on May 28.

Though Carillo has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If she is found guilty, she faces up to 45 years in prison.