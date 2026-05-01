Historic ranch near Salmon is Idaho’s newest state park - East Idaho News

SALMON – The State of Idaho recently acquired 670 acres from a private landowner, which is now the newest state park.

Twin Peaks Ranch State Park is now open to the public. The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will be celebrating the park’s grand opening on June 27 with an open house. Public reservations will be available on the department’s website soon.

Ryan Buffington is the department’s East Region manager and serves as the park’s spokesman. He tells EastIdahoNews.com the property at 199 Twin Peaks Ranch Road is between Challis and Salmon, just north of Elk Bend. It sits at the edge of the Frank Church–River of No Return Wilderness near the Dugout Dick Memorial and below the historic Twin Peaks Mine.

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It offers a variety of amenities, including 25 full-service cabins, a lodge, and a restaurant. It also has a disc golf course, a rodeo arena, and an equestrian center.

“We’ll be able to stage horseback tours out of that area,” Buffington says. “We’re working with the Forest Service and the BLM to designate an off-highway vehicle trailhead as well.”

Two campgrounds are in development on the property for future use — one accommodating off-highway vehicles and the other catering to people on horseback.

Twin Peaks Ranch State Park near Salmon. | Courtesy photo

Buffington says the Moore family sold the property to the State of Idaho in October. They owned it for decades as a guest ranch.

It was established as a dude ranch in 1921 by Mike and Carrie Daugherty, who were the original owners. The DuPont family owned it for a brief time after that.

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Buffington says it changed hands numerous times through the years. Beginning in the early 1990s, the Moore family built many of the cabins and modern amenities.

Buffington says multiple Moore family members were involved in running the ranch initially. Many of them backed out over time, and managing it became “too challenging.” That’s what led the family to list it for sale.

The State of Idaho saw the listing and bought it from them. Buffington says they were thrilled with the idea of it becoming public property that everyone could enjoy.

The Department of Parks and Recreation has been busy preparing the property for public access over the last several months. Buffington says it’s now open to anyone who wants to see it.

“Right now, there’s a lot of construction happening, so it’s (a little chaotic), but it is open to the public,” says Buffington.

The Department is working with the Land of the Yankee Fork Historical Association to provide historical information during public tours at the open house. Buffington says he’s excited to unveil Idaho’s newest state park.

Additional information is on the park’s website and Facebook page.