‘Incredibly difficult decision’: Ammon sisters shut down massage business amid financial strain - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

AMMON

Ammon massage clinic closes as costs rise

Sign on storefront of Modern Mindbody Massage in Ammon. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON – Customers of an Ammon massage clinic were surprised by the sudden news that the business was closing its doors.

In an email on April 14, Modern Mindbody Massage at 1480 Midway Avenue informed clients its final day of operation would be April 18.

“It has been our greatest honor to serve this community over the last 5 years,” the owners wrote. “This has been an incredibly difficult decision for us and was not made lightly. We have poured our hearts into creating a space for healing, relaxation, and restoration, and we are deeply grateful for every one of you who has trusted us with your care.”

RELATED | Sisters who own massage clinic in Ammon open larger building with new amenities

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com on Wednesday, Nicole Thompson and Brynn Parker — two sisters who own the business — cited economic factors as the reason for the closure.

The sisters opened the clinic in 2021, one year after the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, economic turbulence has been an ongoing challenge that they say has kept them from being profitable.

RELATED | Sisters open massage therapy clinic in Ammon

“We got hit with another COVID scare (shortly after opening) and that affected things,” Thompson says. “The weather affects things. When it gets warm outside, we see a slump (in massage appointments).”

More recently, the duo says the last presidential election and political strife — such as the war in Iran and the rise in gas prices — has also had on impact on people’s wallets. It’s made customers less inclined to pay for luxury services.

RELATED | Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US lifts its blockade and the war ends, officials say

“When the economy gets shocked by what’s going on in the world, we’re affected,” Parker says. “People don’t see (massages) as a need. They think of it more as a luxury. When stuff like that happens, people get scared, and they start staying home and focus more on what they deem as important.”

Owners’ email to customers on April 14 about the closure.

After announcing the closure, the sisters say they had an overwhelming response from the community. Initially, there was a lot of negative criticism. Many who had memberships abruptly canceled claimed the owners were stealing money from them.

The pair says regular customers “know their integrity” and the unkind accusations were difficult to hear.

Thompson and Parker say they’re working diligently to provide refunds for anyone with unused credits or gift cards. Their plan all along was to keep their promises to customers.

“We’re going through (the list of customers) and are working to process those requests,” says Parker.

But responding to every request is going to take time, they say, and they’re asking people to be patient.

“We were not planning to close as suddenly as we did. We had a meeting as management one day (and we determined that) we can’t keep moving forward,” says Thompson. “We were planning to finish out the week, but (then we were swarmed with negative emails). We didn’t want to go out with people angry and (leave our staff to deal with) questions and a hostile and toxic environment.”

As time has passed, they’ve also received a lot of positive messages from clients expressing sympathy and support. Those positive responses, the sisters say, have meant a lot.

“Those kind messages have really stuck with us and have really helped lift our spirits (during a difficult) and bittersweet time,” Thompson says, tearing up.

Are other businesses struggling?

Modern Mindbody Massage isn’t the only business struggling due to economic turbulence. Thor’s Chocolate, which makes and sells deluxe German chocolate, is facing similar challenges. Owner Christian Becker, who sold his chocolate at the Ammon massage clinic, rebranded last year after operating for two years. He launched an array of new products, and says he’s now experiencing a decline in sales.

Becker describes his chocolate as a luxury product that is less of a priority to customers as budgets are being stretched thin. His business’s future is a bit uncertain, he says.

RELATED | Local chocolate maker launches new brand with array of treats for customers

Owners of neighboring luxury ventures say that overall, business is doing well. Shelby Murdock owns Snake River Strings next door to Modern Mindbody Massage. It’s one of four locations in eastern Idaho providing music lessons to customers, and she says the Ammon location, which opened in 2023, has the largest clientele.

“There’s some days when we’re completely booked out in that building, and so we’re looking for other options to expand,” Murdock says. “Another reason we’re growing is because we’re coming into summer, and parents are looking for activities for their kids to do to keep them learning and growing (while school is out).”

RELATED | Owner of local music shop opening third location where her roots began

Bricks and Minifigs storefront in 2024. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Other businesses across the way express a similar sentiment. Gen Miner, who co-owns the Bricks & Minifigs Lego store at 3160 East 17th Street, says that although April is typically a slower month, people are still buying Lego products, despite having less money in their pocket.

RELATED | Local artist drawing LEGO caricatures for customers during shop’s 1 year anniversary

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Project LeanNation, a meal prep and health food store that opened last August at 2565 East 17th Street, is also experiencing steady business growth.

RELATED | Sales down 50% at these local businesses due to traffic detours on bridge construction project

Last year, many businesses in that part of town experienced a 50% decline in sales because of a bridge construction project that lasted about six months. Miner and Travis Dykman, owner of Project LeanNation, referenced this bridge project and said business is much better since its completion.

In the business sector as a whole, Greater Idaho Falls Chamber CEO Paul Baker says he hasn’t seen an uptick in closures. But he did say that the logistics and transportation industry is struggling “more than ever.”

“Fuel prices and tariffs have impacted that sector,” Baker says.

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Murdock says it takes “a lot of guts and hard work” to open a business, and she’s sorry to hear about the closure of Modern Mindbody Massage.

The reason her luxury service is thriving, she says, may have something to do with the fact that it’s an investment in a skill or talent that students will “continue to carry with them.”

Modern Mindbody Massage closed its doors for the last time on April 18. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Although Thompson touts the importance of massages for its preventative health benefits, she says that ultimately, when people are strapped for cash, they’re less likely to invest in themselves, which is what led them to this point.

They’re moving out of the building on Thursday to make room for a new tenant who will be taking it over.

The sisters say they’ll be more focused on their family going forward, but they’re planning to continue working as massage therapists. They will have separate ventures and will be available on a part-time basis.

Although they’re sad to see their dream come to a close, they express gratitude for those they’ve been able to serve.

“We still remember the first client who walked through our door to schedule an appointment. We remember the names of those who have supported us. A big thanks to those who trusted us in their wellness journey,” says Thompson.

A 2023 photo of Brynn Parker, left, and Nicole Thompson, inside their massage clinic. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

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