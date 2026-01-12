The man who tricked government officials into making Idaho Falls the home of what is now INL - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: This episode was originally published on Oct. 19, 2025.

Thomas Sutton’s main goal weeks into his inauguration as the mayor of Idaho Falls was to ensure Idaho Falls became the headquarters for the Atomic Energy Commission, the agency that managed the predecessor to Idaho National Laboratory.

A great deal of schmoozing and lobbying by Sutton and others paved the way for the city’s future growth and the INL campus becoming the largest employer in the region.

RELATED | How former mayor helped Idaho Falls become home to nation’s leading nuclear energy research facility

RELATED | How a naval proving ground became a national lab that’s ‘changing the world’s energy future’

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with Sutton’s great-granddaughter about his golden moment in history and the unique connections she’s discovered about her deceased relative.

Previous episodes are available in the audio player below. Watch previous episodes here.

Season two is currently in production. If you have a topic or guest idea for an upcoming episode, email rett@eastidahonews.com.