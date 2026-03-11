Wanted Idaho Falls man faces multiple felony charges after late-night chase - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A search for a wanted man resulted in a police chase with speeds reaching over 100 mph, spike strips being used and drugs being found.

Spencer Reed Boyce, 31, of Idaho Falls, is facing felony eluding police officers, felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $81,000.

A persistent violator charge has also been included, which could add up to five years or life to the possible sentence.

According to court documents, the Idaho Falls Police Department notified the Idaho State Police that it was searching for a wanted man, later identified as Boyce, on March 2.

IFPD provided a description of the vehicle Boyce used, a black Nissan Juke.

Near midnight, close to mile marker 101 in Bingham County, a detective with ISP was driving behind the vehicle described by IFPD coming from Utah on Interstate 15.

The detective received confirmation that the Nissan’s license plate matched the one used by Boyce and initiated a traffic stop. The Nissan stopped near mile marker 103, and the document states that a high-risk stop began.

The document states that the driver, a woman, was called out of the Nissan and began walking towards the patrol vehicle, where she was detained.

Boyce was seated in the passenger seat, moved to the driver’s side, and took off from the traffic stop.

A trooper began to chase Boyce, heading north on I-15, where it was reported that Boyce reached 115 mph while weaving between lanes.

Near mile marker 104, ISP and IFPD placed spike strips on the road, and Boyce struck one, puncturing one tire.

The trooper said Boyce continued heading north on I-15 at speeds over 100 mph.

Another set of spike strips was used, and another tire began to deflate. This slowed the chase to below 40 mph.

A PIT maneuver was attempted near mile marker 108, but was unsuccessful, and a second PIT was conducted.

Boyce managed to continue until he was pushed into the median, where the Nissan struck another patrol vehicle, and the Nissan got stuck in the mud.

Boyce was taken into custody.

A search of the Nissan revealed multiple pieces of aluminum foil on the passenger-side floor, with one containing burnt residue from a blue pill.

Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were also found near the center console of the vehicle. A cloth bag was searched, where needles and baggies with white residue were found. An open bottle of whiskey was also found.

The woman was interviewed by the detective, and she said that Boyce had tried to convince her to flee from law enforcement before pulling over. She had told the detective she had drunk from the whiskey bottle and was placed under arrest.

She was asked if there were any illegal substances on her, and a small amount of marijuana and a small baggie with a white crystal-like substance were found. The woman said the baggie was given to her by Boyce.

Boyce was read his Miranda rights and interviewed, where he told the detective that he smoked fentanyl before the traffic stop.

He was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital for jail clearance and then the Bingham County Jail.

The white-crystal like substances were tested and returned positive for methamphetamine. The blue pill, believed to be fentanyl, was tested and showed a positive for acetaminophen, which is used in fentanyl pills.

Though Boyce has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.