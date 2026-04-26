Classes again canceled for Skyline students Monday as work continues on AC system - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Classes will be canceled at Skyline High School for a fourth day on Monday as district officials work to ensure the air inside the school is safe to breathe.

In a letter sent to parents Sunday morning, Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange said the Monday closure is needed as the district awaits further testing results.

“We are expecting to receive additional information on Monday that is necessary to ensure a safe return for students and staff,” the letter says.

The closure stems from a faulty air conditioning system that has twice prompted the evacuation of students due to a “rotten egg” smell that spread throughout the building, according to a report from MarCom LLC. The company has been hired to test the building’s air quality throughout the repair process.

There is one caveat to the closure: Students who attend AP classes should still attend school on Monday, LaOrange said, but their classes will be held at other locations in the district.

“Please watch your email for specific details about times and locations,” the superintendent’s letter states.

This story will be updated.