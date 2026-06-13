Man killed in motorcycle crash near Craters of the Moon - East Idaho News

ARCO — A 65-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday near Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in Butte County.

Idaho State Police says the man was driving a 2022 Harley-Davidson south on U.S. Highway 93 shortly before noon when he lost control of the motorcycle. It went off the roadway and “came to rest in the lava rocks,” a news release states.

Troopers said the man, whose name was not released, died from his injuries at the crash site. He was wearing a helmet, according to the release.

The crash is being investigated by the Idaho State Police.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.