After years of hardship and sacrifice, Idaho family's dream home and dogs destroyed by fire - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — A family who spent years battling health setbacks and living in a camper as they worked to build a permanent home is now facing another devastating setback after a fire destroyed their house and killed their dogs while they were on vacation.

Erica and Brad Crow were with their two children and extended family members in Ohio when they learned the tragic news Tuesday night. Erica’s cousin had been housesitting and caring for the Crow’s two dogs — Ruger and Ody.

Erica and Brad Crow with their children. | Courtesy Erica Crow

“She was very distraught. She said she had come back that evening to feed the dogs and when she opened the door, the house was completely full of smoke,” Erica Crow tells EastIdahoNews.com. “She went in and tried to get the dogs but the smoke was really bad. She went back out, and almost immediately the house was in flames and fully engulfed.”

Fire crews arrived at the Driggs’ home and worked to contain the fire, which destroyed almost everything. The Crows arrived home late Wednesday night and were heartbroken to see their dream house reduced to rubble.

“We immediately went into our shop and could hardly even look at the house,” Crow says. “Everything is gone.”

The fire is the latest hardship the Crows have had to face. Brad was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma as a teenager and suffered through years of health complications before his leg was amputated.

The family lived in a camp trailer parked inside their shop for three and a half years while Brad worked to build their home with the help of friends, neighbors and local businesses. In 2019, the East Idaho News team surprised the Crows with $50,000 from a Secret Santa to help with the construction of the home.

Within the past five years, Brad has undergone knee surgery, gone into kidney failure, endured hip problems, been diagnosed with Lupus. He also suffered a major heart attack two years ago.

The family finally moved into their dream home in the fall of 2020. Now, they’re left to start over as investigators try to figure out what caused the fire.

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“We haven’t spoken to the fire marshal yet, but looking from outside the house, there is intense roof damage in the corner of our living room where our entertainment center and electronics were. It looks like it could have been an electrical issue,” Crow says.

Ruger and Ody, the Crow’s dogs, were killed in the house fire Tuesday night. | Courtesy Erica Crow

The family is now staying in a smaller camp trailer inside their shop, once again, as they mourn the loss of Ruger — “the best dog we’ve ever had” — and Ody, “the cutest little thing.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Crows, and they are overwhelmed with the generosity of so many friends, loved ones and strangers.

“I’m just, once again, in awe of all the support we’re getting,” Erica says. “I feel like we have been on a roller coaster over the past few years. It’s been up and down and up and down. But we’re going to be OK.”