Man missing after running from law enforcement, say Bonneville County deputies - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Tayson Paul Thomas. Friends of Mr. Thomas reported him missing this morning, June 10, advising he was last seen early Sunday morning, June 7, around 2:30 a.m. near Mitchel’s Restaurant and the On the Run Truck Stop (formerly KJ’s) on Iona Road near Lewisville Highway. Thomas fled the area on foot after seeing law enforcement to avoid being arrested on an outstanding warrant. Friends located Thomas’ cell phone at a nearby residence, and deputies checked the area, but Mr. Thomas was not located at that time.

Known friends and family have not heard from Mr. Thomas since early Sunday morning, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Thomas is described as approximately 5’9″ tall, 140 pounds, bald with a goatee and multiple tattoos on his body.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200. Tips and information can also be shared anonymously online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or via the P3tips mobile app.