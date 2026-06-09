Coroner identifies local man found dead near Snake River - East Idaho News

IDHAO FALLS — A 70-year-old man from Bingham County who was found dead on a rock embankment near the Snake River on Saturday has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez said the man was Daniel Fuentes of Firth.

RELATED | Man found dead along Snake River near Idaho Falls

Sgt. Bryan Lovell, spokesman for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com that residents were walking along the bank of the Snake River south of 65th South when they found Fuentes on a rocky embankment.

In a news release from BCSO about the death, deputies believe the death was caused by injuries sustained from falling onto the rocks, and that it took several hours before he was found.

Other incident on river

Lovell said that deputies are still searching for John Green, a 54-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who fell into the Snake River on Thursday afternoon.

RELATED | Sheriff’s office identifies person swept away in Snake River as Louisiana man

Green, who was visiting Idaho Falls for a business seminar with a co-worker, had stepped onto the bank of the Snake River near the Broadway Street Bridge when he lost his footing and fell into the water below.

Since Thursday, crews have been hindered in locating Green due the water conditions of the Snake River being murky, causing near-zero visibility for rescue personnel. In addition, the speed of the water is a risk for divers without clear sonar guidance.

RELATED | Murky waters hamper search for man who fell into Snake River as rescue operation enters second day