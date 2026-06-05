Murky waters hamper search for man who fell into Snake River as rescue operation enters second day - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Search and rescue efforts remain underway Friday morning as Bonneville County Sheriff’s Dive and Water teams continue to search the Snake River for a man who fell in Thursday afternoon.

Earlier reports of the incident detail a man had fallen into the Snake River near the Broadway Street Bridge Thursday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The man was visiting Idaho Falls with a co-worker and looking at the falls near the rocks when he fell into the river below the falls just before 4 p.m.

Crews worked through Thursday evening and were back on the water around 7 a.m. Friday. with multiple boats, jet skis and divers.

Search crews with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department are utilizing sonar equipment to help locate the man who had fallen into the Snake River. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastidahoNews.com

Due to water conditions in the Snake River, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said it’s extremely risky to allow divers to enter the water without sonar guidance.

Earlier this morning, the East Idaho News Chopper flew with a Bonneville County Sheriff’s detective and Idaho Falls Police officer as they observed conditions from the air. The water was extremely murky and dark.

Some of the difficulties in searching for the man are the water’s visibility. Lovell said visibility is near zero due to the water conditions deputies are currently experiencing.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Since Thurday afternoon, numerous deputies with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for an out-of-state man who had fallen into the Snake River. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com