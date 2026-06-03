3 hospitalized after Twin Bridges crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 3 at 4:50 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dispatch received reports of a head-on crash on 4700 E. The crash occurred on the south side of the Snake River Bridge at Twin Bridges.

Preliminary investigation shows that a blue Volkswagen Passat was traveling northbound when it was struck, head-on, by a gold 2005 Chevy Uplander that was traveling southbound. The Uplander crossed into the wrong lane for an unknown reason.

The driver of the Uplander, a 51-year-old female from Twin Falls, was transported by air ambulance to EIRMC with critical injuries. The Passat was occupied by an 18-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old male passenger, both of Rexburg. That driver and passenger were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital, with unknown injuries.

The road has been closed since the crash occurred. It will be reopened as soon as the scene is cleared.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office thanks Central Fire Ambulance, Central Department, Ririe Quick Response Unit, Idaho Falls Ambulance, Intermountain Air and Air Idaho for their assistance in this crash.

The investigation is continuing.