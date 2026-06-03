Here's why Chick-fil-A in Ammon will be closed most of the summer - East Idaho News

AMMON — One of eastern Idaho’s most popular fast food restaurants is temporarily closing for several weeks this summer.

Chick-fil-A in Ammon will undergo significant renovations starting Thursday, June 25. The plan is to reopen the restaurant by the end of the summer, pending any delays.

“Upon reopening, the restaurant will feature interior and exterior enhancements, including updates to the kitchen and drive-thru,” a Chick-fil-A spokesman tells EastIdahoNews.com. “These improvements will help the restaurant better serve guests while continuing to provide the delicious food they love and the signature hospitality they expect from Chick-fil-A.”

Chick-fil-A opened in Ammon 15 years ago. There are locations at BYU-Idaho and Idaho State University, but the Ammon restaurant is the only free-standing Chick-fil-A in eastern Idaho.

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The chain has more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.

Lauren Mosteller, the local owner and operator of the Ammon location, says she “looks forward to reopening the restaurant and remaining a cornerstone of the Ammon community.”