Large emergency response at Pocatello High School following medical emergency - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Emergency crews responded to Pocatello High School Tuesday morning for a medical emergency.

Pocatello dispatch received a call around 6:50 a.m. regarding a medical situation at the school. The nature of the incident prompted a large response from police, fire and emergency medical personnel.

Authorities emphasize that there is no threat to students, staff or the public. Officials said everyone at the school is safe and there are no public safety concerns related to the incident.

Because the matter involves a medical emergency, no additional information is being released.