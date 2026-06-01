BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Some public school teachers around Idaho will see a slight bump in pay next school year, but many will see no changes in salary schedules as legislators this year kept school funding mostly flat.

Local union reps and school district leaders have been negotiating salaries and benefits this spring before the fiscal year begins July 1. Some districts have concluded negotiations and some are ongoing. While teachers in West Ada will see an average salary increase of 3.82%, many districts were not able to find local funds to boost salaries.

“There was no increase from the state, therefore no increase was negotiated for the certified staff,” Jonathan Balls, director of business operations for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, told trustees on May 21.

But there was one small increase in state funding for public schools.

Sheila Kessel, CFO for Boise School District, told trustees in a workshop on Thursday that the only increase from the state was a 10.8% bump per support unit for health insurance funding.

“The Legislature approved less than a 1% increase in overall K-12 funding appropriations,” Kessel said. “There were no increases to the career ladder cell amounts or administrative- or classified-based funding.”

Here’s a glimpse at how some school districts around the state are handling teacher salaries for the 2026-27 school year, in order of district size.

West Ada – 3.82% increase

Teachers in West Ada will receive an average salary increase of 3.82%, or about $1,900 to $3,200.

The West Ada Education Association ratified a negotiated agreement with the district on May 6, with 79.7% of members in favor. Trustees approved the agreement on May 12.

“I appreciate the work and the partnership that went into drafting this negotiated agreement,” HR Director Renee Senander told trustees.

Trustee Rene Ozuna asked Senander if the union vote was higher last year. Senander confirmed that it was higher last year and said she believes the lower approval this year was over concerns with the salary schedule for employees at the top of the range.

Boise – 0.5% increase

Teachers in Boise will receive a 0.5% salary increase and an extra day of personal leave.

Trustees approved the agreement on May 28. Tabitha Miller, president of the Boise Education Association, said districts around the state are in a tough financial situation, but she was pleased to find some ways to show appreciation to educators.

“It was a difficult year, as you know, based on things that have happened outside of our control,” Miller said.

Board Chair Dave Wagers said the district in the past was able to give more to teachers.

“Unfortunately, this year is a very small raise of half a percent, but we’re happy to be able to give that,” Wagers said.

Pocatello-Chubbuck – No increase

Teachers in Pocatello will not receive a salary increase, but can still move up on the career ladder.

The Pocatello Education Association approved the negotiated contract with 94.1% in favor and trustees adopted the agreement on May 21.

While state funding for K-12 schools remains flat, districts are paying more for insurance, utilities, supplies and services, according to a press release. The district will seek another supplemental levy in November.

Vallivue – 0.25% increase for veteran teachers

Some veteran teachers in Vallivue will receive a 0.25% salary increase.

The Vallivue Education Association negotiated with the district on April 21 and trustees approved the agreement on May 12.

Finance Director Dalelyn Allen told trustees that the Legislature provided flat funding. She said the district did not increase any minimums, but wanted to provide a small increase for experienced teachers.

“It’s $200 maybe $300 depending upon where they fall on the schedule,” Allen said.

Twin Falls – No increase

Teachers in Twin Falls will not receive a salary increase, but can move up on the career ladder.

Trustees on May 28 approved a negotiated agreement with the Twin Falls Education Association.

No changes were made to the salary schedule, but employees at the top of the salary schedule will receive a 1.3% longevity stipend in December, according to a summary of contract changes.

Lewiston – No increase

Teachers in Lewiston will not receive a salary increase, but can move up on the career ladder.

The Lewiston Education Association and the district reached an agreement on May 21 and trustees approved it on May 26.

Jerome – No increase

Teachers in Jerome will not receive a salary increase, but can still move up on the career ladder.

Trustees approved the negotiated agreement on May 26. The agreement reduces the number of contract days from 190 to 179, but provides no increases to salaries.

“Because we received no additional funding from the state for cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), salary and hourly rates will remain frozen for the next year,” Superintendent Brent Johnson wrote in a message to staff.

Still negotiating, or not yet approved

Jefferson considered approval of its professional agreement on May 27, but the decision was tabled for further consideration on Monday, June 1, according to board clerk Melanie Bowman.

Bonneville trustees met on Thursday to approve the negotiation agreement, but Finance Director Guy Wangsgard told EdNews on Friday that the teachers union had not yet ratified the agreement, so trustees were not able to take action.

Nampa has completed negotiations, but the agreement needs to be ratified by the union and approved by the board. The goal is to complete the process by June 8, according to district spokesperson Matt Sizemore.

Kimberly is planning on concluding negotiations on June 2. Business Manager Laurie Wirtz told trustees on Thursday during a budget presentation that salaries will be frozen, but teachers can move on the career ladder for years of experience. Superintendent Luke Schroeder said the district typically completes negotiations in one day, and nothing is certain until an agreement is approved.

Minidoka continued negotiations on Wednesday.

Caldwell continued negotiations on Thursday.

Middleton continued negotiations onThursday.

Lakeland continued negotiations on Thursday.

Tell us what’s happening in your district. Did you get a raise? What happened with negotiations? Email sean@idahoednews.org

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on June 1, 2026