Man killed, multiple others injured in Bonneville County crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash in Bonneville County that left one man dead and at least three other people injured on Friday evening.

A red 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck collided with a black 2012 Nissan Sentra at the intersection of County Line Road and North 5th East, north of Idaho Falls, about 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from ISP.

Troopers say the Sentra, driven by a 32-year-old man from Bryan, Texas, was eastbound on County Line Road. The vehicle “came to a stop sign before proceeding into the intersection,” the release says.

At the same time, troopers say the Ford F-250, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Rigby, was southbound on N 5th East and crashed into the Nissan.

In addition to the driver, troopers say there were three other people in the Nissan — a 32-year-old woman from Salt Lake City, a 70-year-old man from India, and a 64-year-old woman from India.

“The 70-year-old male from India succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash,” the ISP release states. “All other occupants of the Nissan were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.”

Information about the conditions of the injured was not provided in the release.

ISP said the driver of the Ford F-250 was not transported to the hospital, but they did not specify whether she had any injuries.

Preliminary investigation showed the man who died was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the release says. Troopers have not yet determined whether any of the other people in the vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The intersection was completely closed for about an hour following the crash, and there were partial road closures in the area for about 4½ hours.