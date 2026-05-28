Two dead after overdosing on fentanyl in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Police are urging extreme caution to the public after three people overdosed from suspected fentanyl on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, three people on the 500 block of Ridge Avenue and the 200 block of Short Street overdosed on fentanyl on Tuesday. Two of the overdoses were fatal.

The deceased individuals were identified as two women, a 24-year-old and a 63-year-old.

Police say they do not believe that the overdoses were connected to a “bad batch” of fentanyl, but rather that the users believed the substance to be a different drug.

It is not clear what drug the fentanyl was mistaken for or made to look like.

According to the release, fentanyl can be found in several forms, including powder, and may appear in different colors and consistencies, making it difficult to identify.

“Because of this, individuals may unknowingly ingest fentanyl while believing they are using a different substance,” according to the release. “These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers fentanyl poses within our community.”

Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid that is often mixed into other narcotics, sometimes without the user’s knowledge, says police. Even a very small amount can be deadly.

The Idaho Falls Police Department, along with community partners, is continuing to investigate these incidents and work to identify and disrupt the distribution of dangerous narcotics in our area.

“We encourage anyone struggling with substance abuse to seek help immediately and urge friends and family members to check in on loved ones who may be at risk,” says the release.

Important safety reminders:

Never take pills or substances that are not prescribed directly to you.

Be aware that counterfeit pills may contain fentanyl.

Call 911 immediately if someone is experiencing signs of an overdose, including slowed breathing, unconsciousness, or blue or gray skin coloration.

Carrying and administering Narcan (naloxone) can save lives during an opioid overdose emergency.

Anyone with information related to narcotics distribution in the Idaho Falls area is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or submit anonymous tips through East Idaho Crime Stoppers.