LDS church announces site for newest Idaho temple. Here’s where it’s going - East Idaho News

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday the location of a new temple in Caldwell.

It would be the 11th LDS temple in Idaho.

“Temples are sacred and special places of worship, and we are filled with gratitude knowing one has been announced for Caldwell, Idaho,” local leader Elder Stephen J. Larson said in a press release. “The new House of the Lord will provide closer proximity for many members of the Church to serve and worship the Lord. Temple worship and ordinances point us to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and we are eternally blessed because of Him and His matchless love.”

The Caldwell temple is scheduled to be built on a 19.2-acre site at the southwest corner of West Orchard Avenue and South Florida Avenue, according to a release from the church. Plans call for an 82,000-square-foot, multistory temple, including a meetinghouse and an accompanying ancillary building.

The Caldwell temple is scheduled to be built on a 19.2-acre site at the southwest corner of West Orchard Avenue and South Florida Avenue. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Besides the Caldwell temple, there are 10 temples announced, under construction or in operation in Idaho: the Boise, Burley, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Montpelier, Pocatello, Rexburg, Teton River and Twin Falls temples, according to the church.

Idaho is home to over 480,000 Latter-day Saints meeting in around 1,300 congregations, according to the church.

The Caldwell temple was one of 15 announced by the church in April 2025.