Local man arrested after allegedly beating woman in parking lot for walking 'too slow' - East Idaho News

IONA — A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a parking lot because she was walking “too slow.”

Ronny Aloimar Escalante-Nino is charged with two counts of felony domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, and an enhancement for domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child.

According to court documents, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center (DVSAC) on May 19 after a report that a domestic battery had occurred in the parking lot of a building on East Rockwood Avenue in Iona.

The deputy reportedly spoke with the victim, who stated that a man, identified as Escalante-Nino, is “often physically abusive toward her.”

She stated that on May 16, Escalante-Nino had punched her in the leg and the rib cage in front of her young daughter. She also told deputies that on May 18, the two were leaving the building on East Rockwood Avenue, when Escalante-Nino “became upset because (the victim) was to(o) slow following him to the car for lunch,” says deputy reports.

The victim says she tried to call a family member for help during the argument, but Escalante-Nino “ripped the phone out of her hand and hit her with it in the wrist.” Deputies say there was a bruise on the victim’s wrist.

She told deputies that Escalante-Nino had then slapped her behind the ear and punched her in the shoulder and forehead. The victim was seen by a nurse at DVSAC, who documented the injuries. Deputies say they saw a “large bruise on (the victim’s) leg, wrist, shoulder, and head.”

According to the deputy’s report, while the victim was in with the nurse, her young daughter told the deputy that Escalante-Nino “hits her mommy.”

On May 20, the deputy was able to obtain security footage from the incident, which reportedly showed Escalante-Nino walking in the parking lot toward a car with the victim and a young girl following. Court documents say that minutes later, Escalante-Nino is seen holding a phone and pointing, and the victim is crying.

The deputy also spoke with a woman who talked to the victim after the alleged assault. She told deputies that she saw the victim return from lunch crying, and that the victim disclosed to her that Escalante-Nino is “aggressive and beats her.” The woman then took pictures of all of the victim’s injuries, which she showed to deputies.

The deputy’s report does not include anything about any interviews with Escalante-Nino.

He was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Escalante-Nino’s public defender, Matthew Blanksma, for comment, but has not heard back. We will update if we receive a statement.

Escalante-Nino is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 3. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000.

Though Escalante-Nino has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.