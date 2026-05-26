U.S. Marshals and local officers take person into custody after incident at mobile home park - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com the incident at the Sunnyside Acres mobile home park on Tuesday was carried out by the U.S Marshals Task Force in cooperation with the Idaho Falls Police Department.

But officials remain tight-lipped about the nature of the incident.

During the early afternoon, a large police presence — including the SWAT team — arrived to serve a search warrant at a residence on West Elswood Drive, according to police spokesman Dustin Howell.

As a precaution, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding area while officers worked to resolve the situation.

The subject, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without incident.

Additional information may be released at a later date.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — At least one person was detained as police served a warrant at the Sunnyside Acres mobile home park in Idaho Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple Idaho Falls police officers, along with two ambulances and a fire engine, were stationed at the park at West Elswood Drive.

EastIdahoNews.com observed a woman being escorted from a trailer in handcuffs and neighbors say another person was taken into custody.

The situation ended around 3:20 p.m. and police say there is no danger to the public.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we learn more information.

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com