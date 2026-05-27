Couple seriously injured in Memorial Day crash faces long road to recovery - East Idaho News

SANDPOINT — A man and woman involved in a serious crash on Memorial Day continue to recover from their injuries.

Kurt Hoopes, 65, and Franny Hoopes, 59, were driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck on US Highway 95 in Sagle when they were hit by a driver going the opposite direction.

Idaho State Police says Coy Jensen, 18, was driving south in a red 2011 Buick LaCrosse with Josh Pilch, 48, when the vehicle crossed the center line and slammed into the Hoopes’ truck. Jensen and Pilch died on the scene.

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The Hoopes were both seriously injured and rushed to the hospital – one in an ambulance, the other in a helicopter.

They now face multiple life-threatening injuries that will require several surgeries and a long, difficult road to recovery, according to a GoFundMe account set up for the couple.

Kurt and Franny Hoopes with their family. | GoFundMe

“Anyone who knows Kurt and Franny knows they are two of the most loving, kind, and selfless people you could ever meet. They would do anything for anyone and have spent their lives helping and caring for others. They recently retired and moved to Sandpoint, a place where so much love and kindness from this incredible community is often given and felt,” the fundraiser says.

Money from the GoFundMe will go toward medical bills, rehabilitation and recovery costs, transportation to and from medical appointments and other expenses. You can learn more and donate here.