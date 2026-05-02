2 killed, 2 rushed to hospital following crash in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

SAGLE — Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly head-on collision that shut down a stretch of US-95 in northern Idaho for several hours Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. near milepost 469, just south of Sagle.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old Sandpoint man driving a red 2011 Buick LaCrosse was headed south when his vehicle crossed the center line and slammed into a northbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by a 65-year-old Sandpoint man.

Both occupants of the Buick, the teenage driver and his 48-year-old passenger from Sandpoint, died at the scene. They were wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

The two people inside the Dodge Ram survived the impact but were seriously injured. One was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance, while the other was airlifted for treatment.

Traffic on US-95 was intermittently blocked for about three hours as emergency crews responded.

Next of kin have not yet been notified. ISP says the crash remains under investigation.