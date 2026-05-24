Amber Alert issued for 2 young boys abducted in Utah; lives 'in danger' - East Idaho News

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KSL) — Authorities issued an Amber Alert early Sunday for two young children believed to have been abducted by a family member in Saratoga Springs, and are asking the public for help locating them and the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Dane Stephen Richman, 6-foot-2 and about 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, according to the alert. Authorities said his clothing description was unknown.

“There is concern for the safety and well-being of the children as the suspect has been seriously depressed, selling possessions, facing financial stress, and abandoned his home,” the Amber Alert states.

Police identified the missing children as Wesley Dane Richman, an infant described as 2-foot-2 and about 23 pounds with blonde or strawberry-colored hair and blue eyes, and Will Thomas Richman, 1, who is described as 2-foot-6 and about 31 pounds with blonde or strawberry-colored hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said the abduction occurred in Saratoga Springs. Investigators said the suspect may be driving a black 2025 Toyota Camry with Utah license plate A561HL. The Amber Alert said the vehicle might have a temporary tag, and the license plate may not be visible.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 801-798-5600 or dial 911 immediately.