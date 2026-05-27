Amber Alert canceled after Utah boys are found in Mexico - East Idaho News

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — An Amber Alert Issued for 22-month-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman has been canceled after they were safely located in San Felipe, Mexico, last night, according to the FBI and Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The children’s father, Dane Stephen Richman, is in custody and has been charged with two counts of custodial interference

The Amber Alert was issued Saturday and police learned Richman quit his job and had been planning the abduction for weeks. He had financial troubles and was in a custody dispute over the children.

Great news update from the Saratoga Springs Police Department about the Amber Alert for Will and Wesley Richman. The boys have been found safe. The #FBI remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to locate and safely recover missing children. pic.twitter.com/lejJPqlMfh — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) May 27, 2026

On May 16, Richman picked the children up from their mother in Washington state for his scheduled visitation time.

On Friday morning, the children’s mother contacted Saratoga Springs police in Utah to request a welfare check after the father missed a deposition for a custody hearing scheduled that morning at 10 a.m. Richman had emailed his attorney that morning that he no longer needed her services and wouldn’t be attending the scheduled hearing, according to charging documents obtained by KSL.

Officers then visited Richman’s home, but no one was there. Court documents, however, indicate that “officers noted that the home appeared to look vacant from the outside.”

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Police learned that on Monday, May 18, Richman’s black 2025 Toyota Camry had some service done in Carlsbad, California, about 50 miles from the southern U.S. border. Investigators also obtained surveillance images that identified Richman in Southern California, according to the charges.

Richman’s cellphone location was last reported near the Mexican border at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, and the vehicle crossed the border into Mexico later that day, the charges say.

“As detectives have continued to investigate this case, they have learned that (Richman’s) financial situation was dire, including being upside down on his mortgage after it appears that he took out an additional line of credit on the home equity,” according to court documents. Richman also unexpectedly quit his job from Fibertel LLC on May 11.

A neighbor told police that Richman has a satellite phone and family members said Richman is “comfortable and confident when it comes to living off of the grid.”

In a news release Wednesday morning, the Saratoga Springs Police Department thanked the public and media for their assistance in the case.