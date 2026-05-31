Woman sentenced to prison for role in Idaho Falls hotel prostitution business - East Idaho News

Xue Fang Lu, 62, appears in a Bonneville County courtroom on Friday to be sentenced for prostitution trafficking. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A 62-year-old woman was sentenced to prison for prostitution trafficking on Friday following an intense hearing.

Seventh District Judge Brendon Taylor sentenced Xue Fang Lu to five years fixed and 15 years indeterminate, meaning she could spend up to 20 years in prison. She will receive credit for the 252 days she has already served.

RELATED | New details in local prostitution case; charges temporarily dropped for former cop accused of human trafficking

Following a five-day jury trial, a jury on March 6 found Lu guilty of felony interstate trafficking of prostitution and felony procurement of prostitution related to an illegal massage business that was operated out of the Fairbridge Inn in Idaho Falls, from March to May 2024.

All of the charges will run concurrently.

The sentencing

During Friday’s hearing, as in many past hearings in this case, Lu demonstrated confusion and frustration with the court process. She continually interrupted other participants in the hearing, despite being repeatedly told to remain quiet by her defense attorney, Sean Bartholick, and the judge.

At one point, Lu held up a written sign to the camera and the gallery that read: “Double Jeopardy.” She argued through her court-appointed interpreter that she was a victim of being punished for the same crime twice.

According to Cornell Law, double jeopardy is defined as “being prosecuted twice for the same crime.”

In November 2024, Lu and her alleged former partner in the crime, Gordon Dennis Shaw, had their charges temporarily delayed due to Shaw becoming ill and unable to participate in court proceedings, according to Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal.

Shaw, an 82-year-old former Idaho Falls police officer, later had all of the charges against him dropped.

Xue Fang Lu, 62, appears in a Bonneville County courtroom on Friday to be sentenced for prostitution trafficking. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED | New details in local prostitution case; charges temporarily dropped for former cop accused of human trafficking

Shaw later testified in Lu’s trial but was never again charged. According to Neal, Shaw is elderly and unable to understand the court process.

After resuming her court proceedings, Lu was put on trial in September 2025, a process that ended in a hung jury when the jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. A new trial was held in March, when a different jury unanimously found her guilty.

During the sentencing hearing, Taylor explained this to Lu multiple times, reiterating that she has been charged in only one case in Idaho.

Prosecution’s arguments

Neal argued that Lu should be sentenced to six years in prison fixed, and 18 years indeterminate due to the depravity of her crime and the horrific circumstances that she put the victim through.

According to Neal, Lu texted the victim about an arrangement for sex in which the customers were charged extra if they preferred to have unprotected sex.

“There’s actually a discussion of an arrangement for sex which included that the individual was paying more so that he would not have to wear a condom,” Neal said. “One of the texts between Ms. Lu and the victim in this case stated that, explaining that the sex was so severe, that she had been (expletive) hacked to death for $150.”

Neal says the victim in the case was convinced by Lu to come from California to Idaho, a place where she didn’t know anybody, and stay in the hotel at all hours, only leaving to be taken to Walmart to buy food.

“She was basically in an area that she knew no one. She had no support. She had no family or friends, and she had basically no money,” said Neal. “In addition to the victim, Ms. Lu was involving an 82-year-old man who, at the time, it appears was being taken advantage of by several individuals.”

Neal argued that Shaw was being taken advantage of due to his age, stating that Lu used him to contact the victim instead of doing it herself and to limit her “exposure.”

Bartholick objected to this claim, stating that Shaw was in good enough health that he testified for the prosecution during Lu’s trial.

“The state doesn’t get to have it both ways,” Bartholick said. “You can’t go to trial and present this persona as a source of evidence, and try to use it to get a conviction, and then show up at (sentencing) and somehow claim he’s a victim as well.”

RELATED | Former Idaho Falls cop charged with human trafficking and prostitution

Defense’s arguments

Bartholick argued that his client should be sentenced to probation or a retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider, due to her minimal prior criminal history and multiple issues throughout the case, including that Shaw’s charges were dropped and Lu’s were not.

“We have a clear case of selective prosecution, where the state wants to argue some outrage when Mr. Shaw was charged, and cases against him were dismissed,” said Bartholick. “You have a defendant that’s 62 years old with one single misdemeanor, and then you have a case where clearly there was at least an alleged co-conspirator.”

Xue Fang Lu, 62, listens to the judge through the aid of an interpreter as he is sentenced for prostitution trafficking, Friday, in a Bonneville County courtroom. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

At sentencing, Bartholick and Neal repeatedly made slighting remarks toward each other, instigated by Bartholick, who taunted Neal about his recent election loss in the Idaho Primary for District 7 Judge.

At one point, the prosecutor and defense attorney were arguing over the credibility of a witness, and Neal stated that the questioning had “gone far enough.”

Bartholick responded that it’s “not your call.”

Neal said, “It’s not your witness.”

Bartholick retorted with, “It’s my objection.” He then told Neal, “You’re only 30% correct,” apparently referencing the recent election in which Neal received 30% of the vote for the judgeship. Neal’s opponent, District Judge Steven Boyce, won with 70% of the vote.

Taylor asked the two to stop the personal comments and attacks multiple times during the hearing.

Lu’s statement

Before Taylor made his ruling, Lu provided a statement to the court through an interpreter, repeating her concerns about double jeopardy, her current and past attorneys, and her arrest.

“I am innocent and a law-abiding person,” Lu said through the interpreter. “(The police) didn’t read me my rights; they didn’t have a search warrant.”

Lu also told the court that she was in a relationship with Shaw and that she was having trouble finding a job.

“Dennis and I loved each other at the time,” said Lu through an interpreter. “We often had a video call with my mom. In those video calls, my mom told us, ‘You need to take care of each other.’”

The ruling

Taylor told the court he believed the prosecution had successfully shown the evidence of the crimes and that the only answer was to sentence Lu to prison.

“The state put on sufficient evidence to show that Ms. Lu contacted the victim in California and assisted the victim in coming to the state of Idaho for the purpose of performing acts of prostitution,” Taylor said. “This is a victim-based crime that certainly puts the individual engaging in prostitution at substantial risk.”

Based on her prior court conduct, Lu was physically removed from the courtroom by multiple deputies.