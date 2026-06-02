Bonneville coroner identifies those killed in crash Friday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Coroner’s office has released the names of two individuals who died as a result of a car crash north of Idaho Falls on May 29.

A 70-year-old man from India named Chandi Roy Chowdhury died at the scene of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. A 63-year-old woman, also from India, named Gita Roy Chowdhury was transported to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

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The crash occurred between a red 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck and a black 2012 Nissan Sentra at the intersection of County Line Road and North 5th East at about 7:30 p.m., according to ISP.

The Sentra, driven by a 32-year-old man from Bryan, Texas, was eastbound on County Line Road and “came to a stop sign before proceeding into the intersection,” the release says. At the same time, the Ford F-250, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Rigby, was southbound on North 5th East and crashed into the Nissan.

The Nissan had three other occupants, now known to be Chandi, Gita, and a 32-year-old female from Salt Lake City who has not been identified. The original release stated that all occupants, other than Chandi, were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Ford was not transported.