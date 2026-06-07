Man found dead along Snake River near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man is dead after police say he likely fell down a rocky embankment near the Snake River south of Idaho Falls.

The 70-year-old man’s body was found Saturday evening along the west bank of the river, south of 65th South, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The man has been identified by law enforcement as a Bingham County resident, but his name has not been released.

Emergency personnel from both Bonneville and Bingham counties responded to the location just after 6:30 p.m., when the finding was reported.

“Deputies determined the victim had been there for several hours after receiving injuries from falling down a rocky embankment alongside the river,” the release states.

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Investigators do not believe the man is connected to a search already underway along the river, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Lovell. That search began Friday afternoon when witnesses reported seeing a man slip on some rocks near the Broadway Bridge and then disappear in the fast-moving water.

That man was visiting Idaho Falls from out of state, according to a separate news release from the sheriff’s office. Search and rescue teams were still looking for him Sunday morning in and along the river.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information is available.