INL employee injured by 'weapon discharge' on the job - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho National Laboratory officials confirmed an employee was injured Friday morning after a weapon they carried as part of their job discharged.

INL officials are releasing very few details about the incident, including whether or not it was an accident.

Officials would not say exactly when or where the employee was when the firearm discharged. The Idaho National Laboratory consists of a campus inside Idaho Falls and several facilities in the desert west of Idaho Falls. The lab employs more than 6,000 people, according to previous EastIdahoNews.com reporting.

INL spokeswoman Lori A. McNamara said the employee was “transported by ambulance to a local hospital,” where they were treated and released. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center spokesman Coleen Neimann confirmed the Idaho Falls hospital did receive a patient from INL on Friday; however, no other details were available.

The identity of the individual, their position at the INL and their medical condition are unknown.

McNamara said the incident is under investigation, and officials cannot comment further at this time.

Officials would not say whether the lab was placed on any alert status as a result of the injury.

EastIdahoNews.com has submitted several follow-up questions about the incident. We will update if the lab responds.