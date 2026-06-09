Blackfoot woman charged after newborn allegedly tests positive for methamphetamine - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 22-year-old woman is facing a felony injury to a child charge after her baby — who allegedly tested positive for methamphetamines in April — was born.

Jennessa Moreno of Blackfoot faces the single felony charge, which carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison and or a fine of up to $50,000.

Idaho’s Crime Repository lists Moreno as having a state public defender, and EastIdahoNews.com reached out and left a message, but has not heard back at the time of publishing.

According to the police booking affidavit, officers with the Blackfoot Police Department were dispatched to the Grove Creek Medical Center on April 4 over a report of possible child abuse.

Upon arriving at the medical center, two employees with Child Protective Services informed the officer that the newborn and the mother had tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines.

When asked about the newborn, the CPS workers told the officer the child was less than 24 hours old when it tested positive for narcotics.

The officer was also informed that Moreno’s bloodwork indicated that THC was also present in his body.

The CPS workers said to the officer that Moreno admitted to having smoked methamphetamines two days before giving birth.

The document says that the officer spoke with Moreno, but it does not detail the conversation.

The officer and the CPS workers contacted the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to create a safety plan for the newborn.

The CPS worker said that the child hasn’t shown any major health concerns, but it was too early to tell, and would need to be reevaluated in a few days.

The department told the officer and the workers of CPS that an emergency removal of the child would likely happen, and ordered the child to remain at the medical center.

Moreno was allowed to leave the hospital. The officer told her that the information gathered would be given to the county prosecutor and that charges would be filed against her.

A summons was issued for Moreno and she appeared in court on June 5, and was sent to pretrial supervision.

Moreno is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 25 before Magistrate Judge Andrew Scott.

Though Moreno has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.