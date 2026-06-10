Local contractor indicted by grand jury on 10 counts of felony grand theft - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local real estate agent was recently indicted by a grand jury, alleging tens of thousands of dollars in theft.

Spencer Darren Allred, 44, was indicted on 10 felony counts of grand theft.

According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, Allred was the registered agent of LSA Development LLC, which was dissolved on Dec. 31, 2024.

The website states that he is also the current registered agent of Simplicity Landscape LLC.

Allred is also a local real estate agent, according to Zillow.

Little detail is known about the circumstances of the charges because they were brought after a grand jury hearing, which is confidential. However, the criminal complaint states that between Dec. 1, 2021, and May 30, 2023, Allred “did wrongfully take, obtain, or withhold cash of a value in excess of $1,000” from 10 different people and local businesses.

The complaint claims that Allred withheld the money “with the intent to permanently deprive the owner of such property or to appropriate the same to himself/herself or to a third person.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the businesses listed as victims in the case for comment, but we have not received a response from any of them. We will update if we hear back.

We also reached out to Allred’s defense attorney, Mike Winchester, who provided the following statement.

“This case involves a grand jury indictment, so Idaho Criminal Rule 6.3 limits what I can publicly say,” says Winchester. “But based on my review of the evidence and knowledge of the case, we intend to file a motion to dismiss once we have a copy of the grand jury transcript. We are optimistic.”

Winchester says he appreciates the opportunity to comment and hopes the public reserves judgment until the facts of the case are released.

“I would also like to say thank you for giving us an opportunity to comment. Most of the time, the defense will not be in a position to comment early in a case, but we do appreciate your willingness to consider both sides,” says Winchester. “I hope the public reserves judgment until the defense has an opportunity to put on its side of the story as well.”

Allred is expected to appear for a pretrial conference on July 29, and a jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 31. If convicted, he could face up to 140 years in prison and fines and fees totaling over $50,000.

Though Allred has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.