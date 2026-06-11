Driver crashes into Walgreens; store temporarily closed - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A crash has prompted the temporary closure of a local Walgreens.

Detective Sgt. Devin Trujillo of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com that an elderly woman crashed her vehicle into the Walgreens in Blackfoot at 960 West Bridge Street on Tuesday evening. This crash caused the store to close temporarily.

“This location is temporarily closed and will reopen as soon as possible,” according to the store’s website.

Trujillo said the store closed over concerns about the structural integrity of the building.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived a couple of minutes later, they found a 79-year-old woman who had crashed into the east side of the store with her minivan, which sustained some damage in the front.

Trujillo said officers found no indication of criminal behavior and treated the crash as a traffic crash caused by pedal error. No citations or arrests took place.

An ambulance also responded, and the crew evaluated the woman on-site, determined she wasn’t hurt and did not transport her to the hospital.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more about the building’s status.