50 mph wind gusts through Wednesday night; hard freeze looms across eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – As windy conditions continue across eastern Idaho on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued several major warnings.

A wind advisory went into effect at 11:28 a.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

Forecasters have also issued a freeze warning early Thursday morning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit are expected for most of the Snake River Plain. The purple areas on the map below will be affected.

Screenshot from National Weather Service in Pocatello’s website at 4:10 p.m.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS says in a Wednesday morning alert. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”

With the wind advisory, westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph will continue through Wednesday evening, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Meteorologists say the wind could make driving conditions difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. They’re urging people to be safe.

“Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects,” forecasters say.

It also poses a risk to boaters and outdoor recreators.

“Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft,” the alert says.

For the latest road conditions and closures, click here. Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here.