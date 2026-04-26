Former Skyline star Sadiq arrives in NFL as Jets' No. 1 tight end. What does his rookie season have in store? - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a bonus to our readers who have followed us into Year 2, the East Idaho Sports staff will post a special story on Sundays – could be a column, opinion, feature, or just something fun and goofy. Hope you enjoy, and thanks again for coming along on this journey.

IDAHO FALLS — The New York Jets selected Former Skyline High School superstar and University of Oregon standout Kenyon Sadiq with the 12th overall pick, making their top tight end option heading into the 2026-27 season.

There is no doubt that his production with the Ducks, coupled with his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, makes the 21-year-old rookie a high-tier prospect. He has a ton to offer a team looking for help on the offensive side of the ball. The question for local sports fans is: What does the Jets’ situation have to offer Sadiq.

The last time the Jets finished with a winning record was in 2015 (10-6). They have won eight games combined over the last two years.

So is this the year New York turns the page and becomes a winning team? And what role would they need Sadiq to play in that turnaround?

Sadiq slots right into an offense with tons of unrealized promise.

He joins an offense that already included wide receiver Garret Wilson, who boasts three 1,000-yard seasons in his four years in the league, and running back Breece Hall, who has posted 1,000 scrimmage yards each of the last three years.

The problem the Jets have faced for years has been at the quarterback position — a problem they tried to fix with a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers three years ago, and the run-first signal-caller Justin Fields last year.

Sadiq’s addition gives New York another option, while the trade for Geno Smith could be huge for both the team, but, as career trends would suggest, not as much for the rookie tight end.

Smith revived his career in 2022 with the Seattle Seahawks, finishing ninth in the MVP race. Last year, after a trade to the Oakland Raiders, he took a step back from three seasons of Pro Bowl-caliber play with the Seahawks.

If Smith can return to his Seattle form, that would bode well for Wilson, Hall and the Jets.

Even with that, it is unlikely the Jets would compete for a division championship against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, or even for a playoff spot.

As far as individual success, Smith’s limited career tight end usage is concerning for Sadiq fans.

Over his 12 NFL seasons, Smith has never had a tight end even approach 1,000 receiving yards. Last year, Smith was unable to capitalize on a second-year tight end, Brock Bowers, who was named an All-Pro with 1,194 yards in his rookie year. With Smith in the backfield, Bowers finished his sophomore season with just 680 yards — the most ever by a tight end catching passes from Smith.

So where does that leave Sadiq?

With the playoffs unlikely, Sadiq’s first season will be about establishing himself and proving his ability to produce — while catching balls from a quarterback who has never been one to maximize players at his position.

If Sadiq can catch 50-plus passes (around three per game) for 500-plus yards (around 30 per game) and four or more touchdowns while finding his way into some specialty positions — e.g., wildcat- or tush push-type plays — that would amount to a successful rookie year.

The best-case scenario for Sadiq, and the Jets for that matter, would be an improved season but one that finds New York in the top half of next year’s drafts, where they can select a young quarterback to go with the young skill group.

Either way, for Sadiq, the Idaho Falls native has realized the dream of being selected into the NFL with a rookie contract worth roughly $22 million. He gets to play on the sport’s grandest stage, for all of Idaho and the world to watch, and that is incredible, no matter what sort of season he posts.