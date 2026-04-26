WATCH: President Trump speaks following shooting at White House correspondents' dinner - East Idaho News

To watch Saturday’s White House press briefing in its entirety, click on the video player above.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump struck a somber tone as he addressed reporters at the White House, Saturday evening, saying being president is “a dangerous profession” and that attempted violence against him is “part of the job.”

The press briefing was quickly organized after Trump was evacuated from the Washington Hilton earlier in the evening when shots rang out outside the ballroom. The president was there attending the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner.

Trump said more details would be forthcoming about the shooter’s identity and motive, but said that the world was a violent place and, when it came to his own presidency, “When you’re impactful, they go after you.”

The president said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by the Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest.

“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” Trump said.

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Security footage posted by Trump shows a man sprinting through the metal detectors and past law enforcement, who turn toward him with guns raised. Officers then swarm toward the man off-screen.

The president also called for tougher security measures, saying that “today, we need levels of security that probably nobody has ever seen before.” He cited Saturday’s incident as a reason his ballroom, being constructed at the White House, is needed.

Trump, who had repeatedly said he wanted to continue the dinner until law enforcement said otherwise, insisted it would be rescheduled and would happen. He stressed that the event will be “better” and “we’ll make it safer.”

“I see so many tuxedos and beautiful dresses,” Trump said. “It was a little different evening than we thought. But we’re going to do it again.”