Former American Falls city treasurer charged with grand theft - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A former treasurer and deputy clerk for the City of American Falls is facing a felony charge after prosecutors allege she embezzled public funds while working for the city.

A criminal complaint filed March 5 in Power County charges Deana M. England, 69, of American Falls, with one count of felony grand theft.

A photo posted on the city’s Facebook page shows England being sworn in as city treasurer on Feb. 11, 2025. Records indicate that prior to becoming the city’s treasurer, she served as deputy clerk. It is unclear how long England served as deputy clerk and whether the roles overlapped.

According to court documents, England is accused of wrongfully taking or withholding more than $1,000 on or about July 5, 2023, with the intent to use the money for herself or another person or to deprive the rightful owner of the property.

While the initial statement was vague, city officials publicly acknowledged the matter, saying they identified an administrative issue within city operations, took prompt action and that the employee was no longer working for the city.

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City officials also said financial procedures were reviewed and additional safeguards are being implemented to better monitor city finances.

American Falls Mayor Gilbert Hofmeister issued a statement at the time, saying:

“The City of American Falls recently identified discrepancies within internal financial records involving a former employee. Once those discrepancies were discovered, the City acted promptly in accordance with its policies and the individual is no longer employed by the City.

We take our responsibility as stewards of the public resources very seriously. Our focus remains on accountability, maintaining the trust of our residents and ensuring that the city services continue without disruption.

While the City is a public entity and values transparency, personnel matters are governed by strict employment and privacy laws. As a result, the City must follow those legal requirements and cannot comment on specific personnel details.”

After confirming England as the individual charged, EastIdahoNews.com again contacted Hofmeister. He declined further comment, saying, “I’ll just stick with my original statement.”

England was issued a court summons and is scheduled to be arraigned in Power County District Court on May 8.

If convicted, she could face a sentence of 1 to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

EastIdahoNews.com attempted to reach England for comment and will update this story if she responds.

Though England has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.