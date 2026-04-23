BYU professor charged, accused of messaging, sending explicit photo to undercover agent posing as 17-year-old girl - East Idaho News

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Brigham Young University mathematics professor has been charged after allegedly messaging and sending an explicit photo to an officer posing as a 17-year-old girl.

Stephen Henry McKean, 32, has been charged with distributing material harmful to a minor (third-degree felony), and three counts of enticing a minor (class A misdemeanor).

According to court documents, McKean allegedly messaged an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children agent who was posing as a 17-year-old girl. McKean reportedly continued to communicate with the agent, despite knowing that the person he was talking to was supposedly 17 years old and even expressed concerns that it was illegal.

Nevertheless, according to court documents, McKean continued to speak with the supposed 17-year-old and talked about the possibility of meeting up for sexual acts. McKean allegedly described sexual acts he wanted to engage in to the ’17-year-old’ in “graphic detail.”

He even messaged the agent posing as a 17-year-old, “You’re going to make me like you better than my wife,” according to court documents.

At one point, McKean reportedly sent an explicit photo of himself to the agent, still believing it was to a 17-year-old girl. He quickly deleted the photo, but the agent was able to save it, according to court documents.

Court documents confirm that McKean is a professor at Brigham Young University and also a Sunday School teacher. ABC4 has reached out to BYU for a statement but has not heard back.

McKean was arrested and booked into jail. He has since been charged in the First Judicial District Court in Box Elder County.

His initial appearance in court is scheduled for April 27, 2026.