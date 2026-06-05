5 children hit by vehicle that ricocheted from 2-car crash in Pocatello intersection - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Five children were taken to a local hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle following a two-car crash at a busy Pocatello intersection, according to police.

The accident happened at approximately 11:48 a.m. at the intersection of Barton Road and South Fourth Avenue, near Ross Park.

According to the Pocatello Police Department’s preliminary investigation, two vehicles collided within the intersection. The impact caused one of the vehicles to strike five children who were standing on a nearby corner waiting to cross the street.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported all five children to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Police said none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

An EastIdahoNews.com photographer at the scene reported that officers from the Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State Police and Bannock County Search and Rescue responded to the incident.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash at Barton Road and South 4th Avenue in Pocatello, on Friday, that resulted in five children being struck and hospitalized. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

The drivers involved in the collision were also evaluated at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department, and no additional details have been released.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.