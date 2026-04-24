Skyline High School canceled for the third day in a row on Friday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Classes at Skyline High School will be canceled for the third day in a row Friday due to ongoing maintenance work with the air conditioning system.

“Based on recommendations from the industrial hygienist at MarCom, all water from the AC system has been removed. Further work with the system will continue into tomorrow,” a statement from Idaho Falls District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange and Skyline Principal Josh Newell says.

The cancellations this week will bring the school “very close” to the minimum amount of instructional hours required for the year and if adjustments are needed to the schedule, LaOrange says parents and students will be informed.

“Updates regarding this situation will continue. We are sincerely grateful for the patience and flexibility of our staff, students, and families as we work to ensure a safe environment for all,” the statement says.