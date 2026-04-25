Jury rules ISU retaliated against former student based on race - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A jury has ruled in favor of a former Idaho State University student who accused the institution of racial discrimination.

A Bannock County jury found that ISU and two of its faculty members violated Chanica Sintima’s First Amendment rights, Sintima’s lawyers announced Friday afternoon.

“In rendering its verdict, the jury has defended student rights to freedom of speech under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, as well as principles of equality and equal protection,” a news release reads.

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According to a case summary form from the Bannock County Courthouse, the jury received its instructions and began deliberation on Tuesday, and their verdict was announced by Judge Robert Naftz on Thursday. Sintima was awarded $160,000 for the university’s breaches.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to ISU for comment, and the university provided a statement.

“While we do not agree with the conclusion that retaliation occurred, we respect the judicial system and look forward to moving beyond this issue,” the statement reads.

Sintima was in her fourth year at ISU’s L.S. Skaggs College of Pharmacy and expected to graduate in May 2024, the news release states. She had maintained a cumulative 3.62 GPA and earned multiple Dean’s List recognitions in her studies.

In the fall of 2023, Sintima was enrolled in an Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience under Dr. Erin Berry at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. During this course, her lawyers says she reported “concerns of racial discrimination and unfair treatment by (Berry).”

“Shortly after raising her concerns about the suspected unfair treatment, as well as engaging in First Amendment association with the Pocatello Chapter of the NAACP, Idaho State University restricted Ms. Sintima’s access to the EIRMC facility, failed her in the APPE course, and ultimately expelled her from the College of Pharmacy Program on Jan. 24, 2024,” the release states.

The jury found that ISU and two faculty members, Berry and Dr. Kasidy McKay, retaliated against Sintima, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, the Idaho Human Rights Act and 42 U.S.C. § 1983 under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Sintima’s lawyers did not specify McKay’s role in the case, but according to the ISU’s website, she is chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Administrative Sciences.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Sintima’s legal team for comment on Friday, but they were not available.

Meanwhile, the statement from ISU says: “Idaho State University has established policies and processes in place to ensure students have a safe and respectful learning environment, and ISU’s employees work diligently to create a supportive educational experience for all students. ISU will continue to make every effort to ensure that university policies and processes reflect that commitment.”

Sintima has received an “outpouring of support” from the Pocatello community, her lawyers say, and she wishes to express her “sincere appreciation.”

“Ms. Sintima wishes to express her sincerest gratitude for delivering justice in this case and looks forward to using this opportunity to further her life-long dream of becoming a Doctor of Pharmacy,” the release states.