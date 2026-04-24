Special delivery: Local man faces drug charge after allegedly having meth mailed to his doorstep - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 31-year-old man has been arrested after police say he was receiving packages of methamphetamines through the mail.

Emerson Scott Haile was booked into the Bonneville County Jail last week and charged with one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine.

According to court documents, a joint investigation between the Idaho State Police and the United States Postal Service found that Haile was allegedly receiving packages of illegal drugs. This sparked the decision to do a “controlled delivery” of methamphetamine to his house on April 16.

The 4 p.m. delivery was handled by a USPS inspector agent, an affidavit states. Five minutes later, police say Halie was observed stepping out of the house and retrieving the package.

Once the package was taken inside, ISP and USPS agents obtained a search warrant for the residence and the package. Once inside the home, police say they took Hailie into custody and seized the package.

The affidavit states that the package contained a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the drug was measured at 1,831 grams, or nearly 4 pounds, police said.

Though Haile has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If Haile is found guilty, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison and a mandatory minimum fine of $25,000 to $100,000.