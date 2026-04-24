Party time: It was loud and boisterous as local fans celebrated Skyline grad Kenyon Sadiq getting drafted by the New York Jets - East Idaho News

Note: Story will be updated with more reaction to the NFL Draft.

IDAHO FALLS – From tiny Arimo to Idaho Falls, to the University of Oregon, Kenyon Sadiq said he always had a goal to be the best football player he could be.

Eventually playing in the NFL?

Why not?

That dream became reality Thursday night as Sadiq was selected by the New York Jets in the 16th round of the NFL Draft.

While the Draft was in Pittsburgh, Eagle Rock Middle School served as host for the local viewing party.

The auditorium was packed with young players wearing Skyline shirts, others wearing Vikings gear, and a few in Oregon jerseys.

Hundreds of community members gathered at Eagle Rock Middle School to watch where Kenyon Sadiq, former Skyline High School football player, will end up in the NFL Draft. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

Sadiq, who helped lead Skyline to three consecutive state titles and developed into one of the top tight ends in the country at Oregon, had obviously become a fan favorite in the community.

With the draft showing on a big screen, the atmosphere became charged as players were announced and teams made their picks.

The Skyline band played during breaks and even ESPN was in attendance with a camera.

As the selections moved along, the audience got anxious and louder after each pick, some groaning and even booing with each pick.

Then came a graphic that Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon was on the short list of best available players to be selected.

The audience, which had been waiting for its chance, cheered.

The New York Jets were slotted with the 16th pick.

Hundreds of community members gathered at Eagle Rock Middle School to watch where Kenyon Sadiq, former Skyline High School football player, will end up in the NFL Draft. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

“The New York Jets select Kenyon Sadiq, University of Oregon.”

The small auditorium erupted, as did the overflow crowd of about 100 next door in the gym. The band played loudly, the audience jumped, some high-fiving, some waving shirts. It was a perfect moment of celebration for a hometown hero who had worked his way from east Idaho to the bright lights of the NFL in New York.

Sadiq was shown on the screen, hugging his family and eventually walking out to the stage, sporting a new green Jets hat.

ESPN cut to a shot of the crowded viewing party, with plenty of youngsters wearing jerseys and cheering.

Sadiq, at 6-3, 245 pounds, put himself in great draft position after an impressive NFL Combine that included running 4.39 in the 40-yard dash.

He was a key piece in Oregon’s offense, catching two touchdown passes in the Big Ten Championship game as a sophomore, and then setting an Oregon record with 51 catches by a tight end last year as a junior. He also caught eight touchdowns, and was a finalist for the John Mackay Award, given to the top tight end in the country.

At 21, he is one of the youngest selected the Draft.