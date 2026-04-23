Which potential landing spots would be best for former Skyline star Sadiq? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Former Skyline High School and University of Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq is expected to be drafted in the mid- to late-first round in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

While there are numerous teams that view the uber-athletic tight end as a match for their rosters, some stand out as better fits for the immediate success of Sadiq.

At 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, the 21-year-old 2023 Skyline High School graduate has the size to play both the traditional tight end position and the slot position that has grown in popularity over recent years.

Sadiq’s strength, benching 225 pounds 26 times at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February, shows he is capable of matching physically with NFL edge rushers. His athleticism, 43.5-inch vertical (2nd among combine tight ends) and 11-foot-1 broad jump (2nd), show he is capable of being a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties.

The most shocking number to come out of Sadiq’s awe-inspiring combine performance was his 4.39-second 40-yard dash time. It was the fastest official time ever posted in the history over the event, beating the previous record of 4.40 seconds, set by San Francisco 49er first-round draft pick Vernon Davis.

And Davis is the name that comes up most often in Sadiq NFL comparisons.

The two freakish athletes are of similar size, strength and athleticism. Davis finished his 14-year career with 7,562 receiving yards, 63 touchdowns, two Pro-Bowl selections and a Super Bowl championship.

Any team in the NFL would benefit from that level of player, and that type of career output. But which landing spot would be best for Sadiq’s immediate success? Here are the top five, in no particular order.

49ers

Davis spent 10 years in San Francisco, one of the best possible landing spots for Sadiq.

The 49ers have made the playoffs five times in the last seven seasons, playing in the NFC Conference Championship game four times and the Super Bowl twice.

San Francisco has shown a knack for using physical, athletic receivers well during that run — think Deebo Samuel but bigger — and their All-Pro tight end, George Kittle, is recovering from an achilles injury.

Kittle is hoping to return by Week 1 of the NFL regular season. Even if he is back on the field that soon, the creative offensive game planning of head coach Kyle Shanahan would make Sadiq a weapon in a team with playoff aspirations.

The 49ers hold the 27th pick, and while it is unlikely Sadiq would still be available at that point, there could be trades made during the event — which starts at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Chiefs

Speaking of big aspirations, the Kansas City Chiefs have had legit championship aspirations — and three times more than just aspirations — since quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived in the NFL and made himself this generation’s Tom Brady.

Another game-plan wizard, head coach Andy Reid has always put his offensive skill players in the best position to succeed.

Sure, Sadiq would be behind Travis Kelce on the depth chart, but the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has been open about his mulling retirement.

Going to the Chiefs with the ninth or 29th pick would mean Sadiq could be in the mix for a championship his rookie year, while learning from Reid and alongside Kelce and Mahomes before taking over the top spot on the depth chart as soon as next season.

Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens, with the 14th pick, offer a similar situation to that of the Chiefs.

Baltimore, with two-time MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson and two-time rushing leader Derrick Henry, would also put Sadiq in position to potentially play for a Super Bowl ring in year one.

While he is not the same caliber player as Kittle or Kelce, current No. 1 tight end Mark Andrews boasts three Pro-Bowl and one All-Pro selection and, at 30 years old, would be a great mentor for Sadiq.

The biggest question mark for this potential landing spot is at the head coach position, with longtime leader John Harbaugh now in New York with the Giants, and new head coach Jesse Minter being more defensive-minded.

Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have emerged as another legitimate Super Bowl contender. After suffering injuries to key offensive linemen Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, though, star quarterback Justin Herbert (another Oregon Duck, by the way) spent most of the second half last year running for his life.

The Chargers, under Jim Harbaugh, have finished back-to-back seasons with 11 wins and, if healthy, will almost certainly make the playoffs again.

The problem with this landing spot for Sadiq is Oronde Gadsden II.

Gadsden is coming off a rookie season that saw him finish with 664 yards and three touchdowns. Los Angeles also boasts a plethora of receivers, including Ladd McConkey, who fills that slot position and puts another potential depth chart blockage in front of Sadiq.

The Chargers own the 22nd pick.

Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have spent the better part of three decades as the league’s most enigmatic team. They always seem to have a team good enough to compete for a championship, only to inevitably collapse late in the year.

Maybe a freak of a tight end to couple with quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Ceedee Lamb is just the answer.

Dallas owns the 12th and 20th pick and is a bit light at the tight end position.

Jake Ferguson has been a *good* tight end over his five NFL seasons, even making the Pro Bowl in 2023 and 2025, but never a *great* one. He averages just over 500 yards and just under four touchdowns a season.

That means Sadiq could fit that fluid tight end position — like Kelce currently plays in Kansas City and Rob Gronkowski played in both New England and Tampa — with his eyes on the primary spot as soon as next year.

Dolphins, honorable mention

If taken with either the 11th or 30th pick, Sadiq could arrive in South Beach as the Miami Dolphins’ No. 2 receiving target, behind only Pro-Bowl running back De’Von Achane.

There are far more questions than answers in the Dolphins facility, with Malik Willis currently listed as QB1 and a defensive-first rookie head coach in Jeff Hafley.

The Dolphins are not championship contenders this year and don’t appear to be on any sort of arc toward becoming one, but Sadiq would get an abundance of targets there.

Before Sadiq left eastern Idaho for Eugene, Ore., he led Skyline to three straight state championships and was the MaxPreps and Gatorade Player of the Year, hauling in 62 passes for 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns his senior season. As a junior with the Ducks this year, he caught 51 balls for 560 yards and eight scores.

Now it’s time to see what he can do in the NFL. But first, we have to see where he will land in this week’s draft. Skyline High School will be hosting an NFL Draft viewing party Thursday night, where Grizz fans can come cheer together for their former star.