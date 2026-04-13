Skyline to host viewing party as former standout Kenyon Sadiq heads into the NFL Draft - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High will host an NFL draft party for former Grizzlies standout Kenyon Sadiq on April 23.

Sadiq, who led Skyline to three state championships, was a standout tight end at the University of Oregon and is projected to be a first-round pick and the first tight end taken in the draft.

Listed as 6-3 and 241 pounds, Sadiq finished his Oregon career with 80 receptions, 892 yards, and scored eight touchdowns for the Ducks last season.

He was impressive at the NFL Combine, clocking 4.39-seconds in the 40-yard dash, hitting 11-1 in the broad jump, and 43.5 in the vertical leap.

Some professional takes on Sadiq and the NFL:

Ben Solak, ESPN reporter in SI.com

“Listen, explosive receptions from the tight end position, it’s actually very rare to see. Most tight ends are check down guys. They don’t really break tackles. Sadiq can be a unicorn of a receiver. Think George Kittle style, streaking down the field, knocking safeties off of him, running away from linebackers. This is a ‘change your passing game’ caliber of prospect here. I don’t know where he goes in the first round, but the team who gets him is going to be fired up,” Solak said.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network analyst to Panthers.com

“He’s going to run like crazy, he’s going to jump out of the gym … Super dynamic, super explosive, really good. Someone who can take quick screens from the tight end position and do things with it with the explosiveness and the ability to just run away from everybody.”

Albert Breer, Senior NFL reporter for SI

“Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq remains the most intriguing player in the draft, in my mind. I think you could argue, too, that if you’ve got a creative offensive coordinator/system, he has the best chance of any of the guys in the class to become the focal point of a team’s passing game. The Chiefs and Ravens would be fun landing spots for him.”