Jackson police search for missing national park employee who may be 'experiencing a crisis' - East Idaho News

Jackson police search for missing national park employee who may be ‘experiencing a crisis’Published at | Updated at
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing Grand Teton National Park employee who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
James McPhee, 52, was last seen on Monday around midnight in the downtown Jackson area.
McPhee is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Police say he may be wearing an “Indiana Jones”-style fedora hat.
According to the police department, McPhee did not show up for two shifts at Grand Teton National Park and “may be experiencing a crisis.”
He has not reached out to any of his family members and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
Anyone who sees McPhee or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 307-733-2331.