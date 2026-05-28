Jackson police search for missing national park employee who may be 'experiencing a crisis' - East Idaho News

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing Grand Teton National Park employee who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

James McPhee, 52, was last seen on Monday around midnight in the downtown Jackson area.

McPhee is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Police say he may be wearing an “Indiana Jones”-style fedora hat.

According to the police department, McPhee did not show up for two shifts at Grand Teton National Park and “may be experiencing a crisis.”

He has not reached out to any of his family members and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone who sees McPhee or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 307-733-2331.