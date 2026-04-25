A taste of the Mediterranean lands in Idaho Falls — and it’s worth the hype - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — David Rail and his wife, Tara, have been in the restaurant business for years, and their latest eatery is a Mediterranean restaurant called Trofi.

Trofi, a Greek word for “food,” opened at 780 Lindsay Boulevard inside the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls at the start of the year. It serves a variety of salads, pastas, burgers, chicken, steak and more. EastIdahoNews.com sampled some of the most popular items, which you can watch in the video above.

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The first item is the Mediterranean Bowl. It’s a lettuce blend with cucumber, tomato, red onion, Kalmata olives and feta cheese. It’s served with your choice of chicken, tuna, steak or grilled shrimp, along with falafel and grilled vegetables. It also comes with lemon rice or garlic quinoa and hummus, tzatziki or tyrokafteri. Tzatziki is a cucumber yogurt dip. Tyrokafteri is a spicy feta cheese dip. Both are served with grilled or deep-fried pita bread.

The Mediterranean Bowl at Trofi. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Speaking of pita bread, it’s the main course on the meze platter, which comes with the aforementioned dips, bell pepper and carrot sticks. It was a delicious sampling of signature items.

The meze platter at Trofi. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Then, there’s the Greek gyro. It’s a flatbread pita stuffed with a combination of beef and lamb, tomato, red onion and tzatziki. On the side is an order of authentic Mediterranean fries from Lamb Weston in American Falls (there’s a story behind that, which David explains in the video above). It’s a savory, mouth-watering concoction that will leave you wanting more.

These are just three of the items that will make your lunch or night out to eat a tasty delight. Trofi is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturday, with a 10 p.m. closing time on Friday.