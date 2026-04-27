Take mom shopping and support local cause at fourth annual Mackay craft fair - East Idaho News

MACKAY – More than 35 vendors are gearing up for the fourth annual Mackay Mothers Day Gift and Craft Show.

It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Custer Rural Fire District at 104 Cedar Avenue in Mackay.

Organizer Kasey Long tells EastIdahoNews.com the event will include vendors from across the state. There will be a community yard sale and Long and her daughter will be serving green chile cheeseburgers, nachos and specialty drinks through their business, Sagebrush Sadie’s.

“I specialize in jalapeno pickle products. We’ve won awards three years in a row,” Long says.

Other vendors include silversmiths, wood workers and a vendor that makes knife handles. Stained glass art, handmade beaded jewelry, Tumblrs, custom clothing are other items that will be available.

Vendor at Mackay Mothers Day Gift and Craft Show | Courtesy Kasey Long

The purpose of the event, according to Long, is to not only give business owners a place to showcase their products, but also “give people a reason to take their mom shopping for Mothers Day.”

“Our town is big on community and local business,” says Long.

Long says she’s grateful to the White Knob Motel & RV Park for sponsoring the event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the fire station.

Long has been involved in advertising the event since the beginning, but this is her first year as the organizer. She says she’s happy to see how it’s grown over the years and appreciates the vendors that will be participating.

“Bring your moms out and make them feel special for the day. Support local business and your local fire station,” says Long.